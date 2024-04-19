Jeff Lebby is eager to show off his team to Mississippi State fans for the first time Saturday

On Saturday, Mississippi State football fans will get their first in-person look at new head coach Jeff Lebby’s team during the spring game. Lebby is eager to show off his squad.

“I wanna show them (fans) that we will play fast, fearless and we will be physical in everything that we do,” Lebby said. “I want to put a product on the field that people are excited about. I want people to think we play with great effort and execution when they turn the tape on. That’s what we’re looking for.”

The game kicks off at 1 and we will have full highlights from it at 6, 10 and on our website WCBI.com/sports.