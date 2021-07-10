Jeffery Simmons hosts his second football camp for the community

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- With college baseball season-ending, it’s one step closer to football season.

One former Mississippi State football standout brought a practice camp to the community. Nearly 200 high school and college athletes attended the econd annual Jeffery Simmons football camp.

- Advertisement -

“I’m just coming out here working hard with athletes like myself. I’m trying to be where they’re at so I’m out here getting knowledge and stuff like that,” said camp athlete Robert Spearmon.

“It shows me that I got a chance and me learning from them and them teaching me I think I can make it to the next level off of their guidance and coaching,” said camp athlete Ahmad Hodges.

For two days, athletes ranging from 1st graders to college students learned how to better their game. Students ran practice drills and spoke with NFL players to gain insight on different parts of the game.

Tennessee Titans defensive end, Jeffrey Simmons, said hosting the event to help young players hit close to home.

“God put me in the position to be able to give back to the community and you know I’m right down the road from Macon Mississippi and you know it’s great to have my camp here,” said Simmons.

The camp wasn’t just about football the pro athletes also wanted to offer leadership advice to the youth in the community.

“Just to teach them you know how to be mannerable. Grades because obviously without grades and getting on to the next level in your educational field you’re not going to make it to this anyway,” said Baltimore Raven offensive lineman Tyre Phillips.

“I’m having more fun than the kids honestly man so it’s a lot of fun. I told them to pay attention to detail whether it’s football or life because you can learn something from anybody,” said Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr.

Simmons also encouraged all of the players to keep striving for success.

“Keeping faith you know put God first in everything you do and you know everything else will fall in place you know not one time did I you know I guess looked ahead. From high school, I knew my next thing was college and from college, it was the NFL,” said Simmons.

The camp is anticipated to be hosted annually as the camp is used to get kids more exposure.