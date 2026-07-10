Jeffrey Simmons teams up with Academy for free shopping spree

"That is the great thing about being able to have a platform to pour back into the communities."

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Young athletes hit the field running Friday for the annual Jeffrey Simmons football camp, but before they laced up their cleats, Simmons had a surprise for 20 lucky kids.

When the defensive tackle for the Tennessee Titans isn’t on the football field, you can likely find him back home in Mississippi.

Ahead of his annual football camp in Starkville, Jeffrey Simmons partnered with Academy Sports to take 20 kids on a $4000 shopping spree.

Because when you look good, you feel good.

“To be in the position that I am to be able to do that – these types of things, I should say. To Academy and working with them.

This, I couldn’t do it by myself, and I am grateful to be able to build these types of relationships off the football field and continue to put

a smile on these kids’ faces,” said Simmons.

Kids crowded the aisles, loading up their buggies from cleats to balls to the latest sports apparel.

Fresh off Jeffrey Simmons’ day in his hometown of Macon, the off-season is busy for the NFL star, but he says that for him, these opportunities are a chance to invest in these kids’ futures.

“That is the great thing about being able to have a platform to pour back into the communities. Right down there in Macon last weekend and here in Starkville. Two small communities shaped me into who I am, so I am always grateful to come back,” said Simmons.

Store Manager Bryan Day says being able to partner with Simmons is a win in itself.

“The kids are stoked; they love it. They are just super happy getting to talk with him. He kinda talks to them about football

and what they should get…It is just really good to give back to the community. This is a partnership where we are both giving back to the community.

We decided to give $250, and Mr. Simmons decided to meet that so each of these kids gets to get what they need for the camp,” said Day.

The second day of the football camp will kick off tomorrow at the Starkville Sportsplex.

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