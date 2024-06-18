MSU’s Jessika Carter on signing with Las Vegas Aces: ‘One of the best moments of my life’
Former Mississippi State center Jessika Carter signed with the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday.
Carter was drafted by the New York Liberty in the second round of the 2024 WNBA Draft after spending six years with Mississippi State women’s basketball. But just a month after she was drafted, the Liberty waived Carter.
She said after she was cut, she got in the gym and focused on her mental health — waiting for her moment.
Then she got a call from the defending back-to-back WNBA champions. She said it was one of the best moments of her life.
“When I got the phone call and I hung up with my agent, all I could do was just scream,” Carter said.