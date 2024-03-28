Jett Johnson presents Tupelo football with $4,375 NIL check

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) — Former Tupelo and Mississippi State linebacker Jett Johnson presented Tupelo football with a $4,375 check Thursday as a part of an NIL campaign.

Johnson teamed up with the Nat Grubbs Agency on an NIL deal where the agency pledged a certain dollar amount for every big play the linebacker made in his final season at Mississippi State. It ranged from $25 for an assisted tackle to $200 for an interception.

Jett’s 2023 season final stats: Solo tackles: 45 ($1,350)

Assisted tackles: 85 ($2,125)

Sacks: 6 ($300)

Interceptions: 3 ($600) — Grace Ybarra (@gnybarra) March 28, 2024

“I can’t say enough good things about Tupelo,” Johnson said. “It’s a big blessing to be in the position I am to be able to give back and give some good.”

Johnson recorded three interceptions on the season, two of those coming against Arizona. He said he thought about the impact of his plays after that game.

“Nat calls me, he’s like, ‘Man you’re gonna make me go broke,'” Johnson said.

He said the NIL campaign gave him extra motivation in his final season knowing that every play mattered.