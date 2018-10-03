Jim Hood enters 2019 Governor Race

CHICKASAW, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi’s Democratic Attorney General enters the 2019 governors race.

After four terms as the as the state’s top legal officer, Jim Hood, comes in with solid name recognition.

People from all over the state showed up in Houston to hear Jim Hood’s announcement.

After fifteen years as attorney general Hood feels it’s time to take on a larger role.

“I’ve loved being attorney general it’s allowed me to fight for beliefs to my own that’s where I was reared to take care of those who can’t fight for themselves. AG allowed me to do that, but as governor, you know somebody’s got to step out because what we’re doing right now is not working,” said Hood.

Mississippi is facing many challenges, and he says he hears the concerns of the people.

“Our economy is failing our children are leaving our state at an alarming rate those are our greatest assets, and so Republicans and Democrats are coming together. I’ve been encouraged by over a hundred Republicans to get out here and run and Democrats as well. I think there are some good undercurrents out there. There is a fresh breeze for change, and people know that if we keep doing what we’ve been doing, it’s not working,” said Hood.

Hood’s campaign is addressing three key issues he feels are vital to the state’s future.

“Well first of all the two fundamental building blocks of economic development are highways and education. If you want to manufacture an outfit he’s got to have a four-lane highway for them to look at it and secondly if you do there has to be a school nearby that executives would want to send their kids to and that’s why the Golden triangle is doing well right now. If you accept federal dollars to keep hospitals open, that’s another stimulus for the economy that would move us forward. That’s billions of federal dollars that we could’ve kept in our emergency room here. Amory hospital probably wouldn’t be in bankruptcy. You know that was just foolish, that was a foolish thing for us to do not to accept those because people thought but somehow that’s welfare. That money never touches a poor person’s hands it goes to a medical clinic where the best paying jobs in many communities are in there again it’s economic development when you’ve got good paying jobs so people can stay in small towns like where I am from,” said Hood.

Some in attendance say Hood is in touch with the issues that matter to them.

“Talked about better health care right here in Houston I live here in the city, so I’m looking for that better healthcare families first putting our families first, so I’m looking for that too so like I said a better Mississippi,” said Jacque Evans.

Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves is also expected to run for governor. He has already raised $5.4 Million in campaign cash compared to Hood’s roughly $650,000.