Job Fair comes to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Job seekers and employers met face to face at Leigh Mall in Columbus Thursday.

WCBI hosted the Golden Triangle job fair.

Dozens of businesses and companies from across the area set up booths, met potential job candidates, and accepted resumes.

The event was co-sponsored by the Governor’s Job Fair Network of Mississippi.

“I love the fact that is is something with the community as well as just getting our businsses’ names out there potentially looking for great potential long-term team members. I measure success on if we get one great hire out of an all-day job fair. I consider that one percent success,” said HR director for the Eat With Us group Ashley Wilson.

Over 40 employers set up at the job fair.