Job fair held at Trotter Convention Center in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Economic development takes different forms. On the one hand, there are efforts to attract jobs to a community.

But there’s also making sure residents know how to land those jobs. That’s what the City of Columbus set out to do today.

The city hosted a job fair at the Trotter Convention Center.

The event showcased the range of available jobs in the area.

Around two dozen employers were on hand. representing several fields in the private and public sectors, including area manufacturers, healthcare, the military, and the city itself.

Organizers wanted people to know that you don’t have to leave town to find a good job.

<“I hope they come and get their career started. I hope they get their dream job. I hope that if they have jobs that they don’t like, they can find something here that can support them and their families,” said Community Liaison Glenda Richardson.

Columbus’ Community Outreach sponsored today’s job fair.

