Job-Resource Fair Targets Area’s Homeless Population

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It was an opportunity for homeless people, or those at risk of becoming homeless, to learn how to better prepare themselves for the job search and interviews.

A job and resource fair was held at Tupelo’s All Saint’s Episcopal Church, targeting the city’s homeless population.

Employers were on hand, along with representatives from various agencies, to help people polish their resumes, interviewing skills and other qualities job seekers need.

“The population we’re trying to serve does have specific issues and barriers we’re trying to alleviate, to introduce them into opportunities for employment, for education. So, I said I would be happy if one person who came today, only one person, came and out of this they got a GED, or out of this they got a job interview or out of this they got interview skills they didn’t have before, or they got a job interview outfit they didn’t have before. I would be happy,” said Hannah Maharrey, with Families First, who helped organize the event.

That job and resource fair was sponsored by the city of Tupelo’s Homelessness Task Force, All Saints Episcopal Church and Families First.

Another job fair will be held in January.