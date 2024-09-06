Job-seekers meet employers in job fair

COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) – Finding a job can be difficult.

Hiring people can be just as hard.

WCBI’S job fair drew men and women of different ages to Columbus Place on Thursday.

“Well today, I came with my interview questions, so I can be prepared for whatever they ask, came with my resume and just good energy,” said job-seeker Johnathan Orr.

Anaiya Weatherspoon came to the job fair open-minded.

“I’m not set on any set job or pursuing. I’m just open to anything pretty much,” said Weatherspoon.

Weatherspoon appreciated meeting the employer before she applies to the job.

“If that’s the boss of the company, and I’m talking to you, I can tell what type of person you are, how you would work with your employees like if I’m sick, how would you treat me,” said Weatherspoon.

First impressions go a long way.

Ashley Wilson from Eat With Us, expressed how hard it is to find committed workers.

“The applicant will tell what we need to know probably in that first interview or two, or if they’ve had to reschedule an interview or reschedule orientation, that can show you what you need to know about hiring,” said Wilson.

Many job-seekers had the chance to be interviewed on the spot.

WCBI will keep you updated on our next job fair.

