John McCain remark doesn’t come up in meeting with Trump and senators

President Trump met with Senate Republicans in a rare visit to Capitol Hill Tuesday afternoon, in what Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, called a very “productive” meeting.

But some of the most controversial topics didn’t come up in their meeting, such as White House aide Kelly Sadler’s reported insult of Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, in a staff meeting last week. Sadler reported joked McCain’s opposition to the president’s pick to run the CIA doesn’t matter because McCain, who is fighting brain cancer at home in Arizona, is dying anyways. Asked what was said about McCain in the meeting, Sen. Lindsey Graham, a longtime friend of McCain, said, nothing.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, asked about the comment Tuesday, said the person who made the comment should “apologize publicly.”

“The person who said that should apologize, and should apologize publicly,” McConnell said.

On his way into the lunch, and after the lunch, Mr. Trump ignored questions about Sadler’s comments and whether he feels the need to apologize. The White House has yet to make any apology for the remarks, or even officially confirm or deny them. Mr. Trump, however, tweeted mysteriously on Monday about leakers who are “traitors.”

The so-called leaks coming out of the White House are a massive over exaggeration put out by the Fake News Media in order to make us look as bad as possible. With that being said, leakers are traitors and cowards, and we will find out who they are! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2018

But also pressing for the Senate is what to do about Chinese company ZTE — a company that has been cited for national security concerns, but over which Mr. Trump decried a loss of “too many jobs in China,” causing confusion Monday. It’s unclear if that topic arose in their meeting Tuesday.