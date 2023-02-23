Joint effort between Lafayette and Yalobusha Counties nets Child Porn arrest

LAFAYETTE & YALOBUSHA COUNTIES, Miss. (WCBI) -A joint investigation between the Lafayette and Yalobusha Sheriffs’ Offices lands a Yalobusha County man behind bars.

The case began in January when the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office got a report of Child Sexual Abuse Material on an email account.

The Sheriff’s Internet Crimes Against Children Investigator began working the case and traced the material back to a Yalobusha County address.

Working with the Yalobusha County Sheriff, Lafayette deputies got a warrant for the address on Highway 315.

Investigators seized computers and several media storage devices.

They also arrested 32-year-old Kristopher Allen Myers.

Myers is charged with three counts of possession of child pornography and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

He was taken to the Yalobusha County Jail.

His bond is set at $45,000.00