Joyner area residents plan memorial garden for pets killed by vicious dogs

She wanted to do something to give pet owners an outlet to express their grief. That’s how the idea for the Joyner Pet memorial garden came about.

“While we can’t go back in the past and change what happened, we can push for change in the future, and one way is dedicating a space to cats we lost this year and giving cat owners a place to reflect on the good times we had with them,” Martin said.

The memorial will include stones, painted with the cats’ faces. Local artist Miranda Andrews, with the Butterfly Effect Painting Ministry, wanted to help memorialize the special pets.

“I will paint the portraits of the animal, and we will have the community come and help us glaze them, maybe owners, if they want to write something that goes with the back of the rock, we can seal that, and it will last in the weather,” Andrews said.

“We are all united in our anger, grief, but getting to come together through something so terrible, being able to turn something like this into a beautiful project is letting us see something beautiful at the end of a very tragic situation,” Martin said.