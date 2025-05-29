Juanita Floyd celebrates forty years at The Create Foundation

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – It was 1985, and Juanita Floyd was a recent college graduate.

“I did not want to move to the larger cities. I wanted to stay home, but guess what? It was difficult to find a job in the area,” Floyd said.

Floyd had a degree in accounting. She interviewed with several local firms, but no job offer came through. However, she had an influential friend.

“I had known Mr. Jack Reed and his wife. I had him on my resume,” she said.

She applied for a job at The CREATE Foundation, and with Jack Reed Senior’s help, she got the job, becoming the first African American to work at the community foundation.

“I am told that Jack Reed Sr. is the one who stood up to an all white board, mostly male, and said, Why can’t we hire Juanita? She is qualified and trustworthy,” Floyd said.

At the time, CREATE managed $900,000 in assets. Floyd was hired as the receptionist, bookkeeper, and secretary. She said the position allowed her the opportunity to build relationships with donors. Eventually, Floyd started speaking at various groups and events, telling her story of what it was like growing up during integration, crediting her mother, Bernice, with encouraging her to take the high road when she was looked down upon.

Floyd wrote a book called “The Summer of ’69.” She also wrote a monthly column in the local newspaper for fifteen years.

“It is because of one person, 40 years ago, who spoke up for me that has led me to all of these incredible opportunities I have had. I have headlined different conferences, I spoke as the commencement speaker for ICC, this Mother’s Day, and I was the commencement speaker for Blue Mountain Christian University,” she said.

Floyd has also addressed the Mississippi Senate, at the invitation of Senator Chad McMahan. Floyd said there’s no reason to think about retirement, because she is fulfilling her mission.

“I am where I need to be because CREATE aligns with the principles my mother taught. It is not my money going into the communities, but I still have a hand in it, making sure those monies go into the community to make a difference,” Floyd said.

Floyd said she looks forward to building those relationships and helping others realize their dreams.

CREATE now manages assets of nearly $200 million.

