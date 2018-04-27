Judge orders Cosby to remain in Philly home, be fitted with GPS monitor

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — A judge on Friday ordered Bill Cosby to remain in his suburban Philadelphia home and be fitted with a GPS monitor until he is sentenced on sexual assault charges. Judge Steven O’Neill’s request was filed Friday, a day after a jury found Cosby guilty of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004.

The 80-year-old Cosby was convicted on three counts of felony indecent aggravated assault. He faces 10 years in prison on each count, but it’s not clear whether any sentences imposed may run concurrently.

O’Neill had suggested Thursday that Cosby would be allowed to move around Montgomery County, where his home is located. The modified order said he can leave his house only to meet with his lawyers or to get medical treatment but must get permission before doing so.

O’Neill said he issued Friday’s order to “clarify” the restrictions.

Cosby remains free on $1 million bail after his conviction on charges that he drugged and molest a woman in 2004. He maintains his innocence.

This story is developing. Please dheck back for updates.