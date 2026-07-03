July “Fourth”cast

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Heading into the holiday with not much changing in the forecast. So have fun and stay hydrated!

FRIDAY NIGHT: Isolated chance for showers and storms will continue through the evening, especially along the MS/AL stateline. Overnight lows return to the middle 70s.

JULY 4th: Independence day looks the same as the past week, just with hotdogs and fireworks! Afternoon high temperatures will reach into the middle 90s. Heat indices expected to be 105-110. HEAT ADVISORY continues through 8p. There will be a very isolated rain chance, highest chance is in the afternoon and evening. Low temperatures continue in the middle 70s.

SUNDAY: Staying toasty. Lower 90s will be expected for the end of the holiday weekend. The sky will be mostly cloudy, with a higher chance for showers and storms throughout the hottest parts of the day. Be ready with your rain gear. Low temperatures will be in the low to middle 70s.