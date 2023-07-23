Junior Auxiliary of Columbus members give back with school supplies

Through Art Reach, over 1,600 zipper bags filled with art and school supplies were delivered to elementary schools throughout Lowndes County this past week in preparation for the new school year.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Junior Auxiliary of Columbus members have been busy with the return of Art Reach as students prepare to return to school.

Originally established due to CDC guidelines during COVID, this project has continued because of its positive impact on the students and teachers of the community.

Through Art Reach, over 1,600 zipper bags filled with art and school supplies were delivered to elementary schools throughout Lowndes County this past week in preparation for the new school year.

Each Art-Reach bag is filled with markers, colored pencils, crayons, No. 2 pencils, a pencil sharpener, scissors, glue, a ruler, and a specialized note card wishing each student a happy first day of school.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter