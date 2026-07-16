Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo helps others shine through mentorship

This project has been in the works all summer. Provisional members of the Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo put together a mentorship program. The ladies have been working with students who are part of “El Centro,” a non-profit that helps Hispanics integrate into the local community. Brooke Burleson says it has been a productive summer.

“Our goal is to serve the children of Lee County, and we implemented this mentorship program that members of our provisional class wrote the curriculum for, and by implementing the curriculum and working with the children of El Centro, we have been able to teach them what it means to serve, how they serve others, families, at school,” Burleson said.

Students put it all into practice by creating a carnival, with help from the JA provisional class. The carnival was customized for kids with special needs and their families.

‘With the children of El Centro, we planned the carnival, called Brillamos, which means We Shine in Spanish. So we worked on decorations with the children, selecting the food, games, and we saw our friends from the Shine Foundation come and enjoy the inclusive carnival,” Burleson said.

Sofia and several of her friends at El Centro were busy making bracelets for kids at the carnival. They have all been working hard all summer preparing for the carnival, but Sofia says it was worth all the long hours.

‘It is good to help people, makes you feel good about yourself,” Sofia said.

As the JA Provisional Class members took a group photo as the carnival wrapped up, they know the kids of El Centro will be looking for even more ways to serve others and help them shine.