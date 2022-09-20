Juniors and Seniors at Calhoun County Schools prepare for the future with career and college fair

More than 35 businesses, government agencies and colleges took part in the annual event

PITTSBORO, MISS. (WCBI) – Juniors and seniors in Calhoun County schools had a chance to visit with area business professionals and college recruiters.

It was part of an annual career and college fair.

Albany Industries was busy at the career fair, recruiting for its soon to be opened plant in Calhoun County.

“This is next generation, of not just Albany, but furniture industry and the economy,” said Matt Ruth of Albany Industries.

Students were able to meet representatives from a variety of businesses and government agencies, and get information from colleges across the region.

“It allows them to talk professionally to potential employers and to see what colleges offer and if they’re a good fit for their college,” said Alisha Jackson, with Calhoun County Career and Technical Center.

Even if young people have a plan for life after high school, the career fair can still be a big help.

“I know I still have plenty of time but it’s fun to be deciding right now and gives me reassurance of what I want to do,” said Kenley Parker.

At the WCBI Booth, juniors and seniors were able to model their favorite “on-air” attire and interview their classmates.

Calhoun County Circuit Clerk Carlton Baker was registering those old enough to vote and answering students’ questions.

“A lot of different questions about our voting system, elections, process, duties of my office, they’re covering, a lot of good questions this morning,” said Baker.

More than 35 businesses, government agencies, and colleges were represented at the college and career fair.

A career fair for third and fourth graders is set for late October.