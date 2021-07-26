Jury selection for a woman killed in optometry clinic are underway

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been almost three and a half years since a woman was gunned down in her eye clinic at the Starkville Walmart.

Now the trial of the man charged with her death is underway.

- Advertisement -

Jury selection was moved to the Oktibbeha County Storm Shelter because of the size of the jury pool.

William Thomas Chisholm is accused of shooting and killing Dr. Shauna Witt in January 2018.

Witt was at work in her optometry clinic when witnesses say Chisholm walked in, shot her, and left.

Chisholm was arrested in the parking lot a short time later.

Witt died shortly after being taken to the hospital.

The trial began this afternoon at the Courthouse Annex with Judge Lee Howard presiding.