Just keeps getting warmer

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures just keep heating up this week! Heading back into the middle to upper 90s, through the rest of the week and weekend. Conditions are staying fairly dry too!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered cloud coverage will remain. Temperatures will be staying mild, in the low to middle 70s. Conditions overall not too bad if you have to head out late tonight or early tomorrow morning.

THURSDAY: Pushing towards more of the middle 90s, between 93-96. Cloud coverage will be partly cloudy, but there will still be plenty of sun to soak up. Warm lows maintain in the middle 70s.

FRI/WEEKEND: High temperatures will try to work their way into the middle to upper 90s. Grazing the idea of triple digits over the weekend. Staying mostly sunny into the beginning of the weekend, while Sunday may bring a few light and scattered showers. Middle 70s stick around into next week for the overnight temperatures.