Juvenile in stable condition after being shot in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A juvenile is in stable condition after being shot in Tupelo.

Officers with the Tupelo Police Department responded to the 500 block of North Spring Street Sunday night regarding a reported shooting.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a male juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital after treatment for life-threatening injuries.

The juvenile is now in stable condition.

Police have identified a person or interests and are continuing to investigate the case.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Tupelo Police Department at (662)841-6491 or submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Northeast MS at 800-773-TIPS (8477).

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