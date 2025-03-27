Kabir Karriem to lead MS Legislature Black Caucus

COLUMBUS/JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus State Representative Kabir Karriem will lead the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus.

Earlier this week, the District 41 Representative was elected to lead the organization for the next two years.

State Senator Rod Hickman, from Macon, will be Vice Chairman.

The Black Caucus advocates for changes and awareness of issues facing the black community in Mississippi.

MLBC was founded in 1976.

Karriem, a Democrat, was first elected to the state House in 2016.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.