Keep Columbus Beautiful invites residents to join in Adopt-A-Block Clean-Up

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Keep Columbus Beautiful is inviting you to help them get the city ready for visitors!

The organization is asking individuals and organizations to come out Saturday morning, starting at 8, to join in the Adopt-A-Block Clean-Up.

Participants are encouraged to form neighborhood teams and adopt a block to clean up, get out there, pick up litter, and work on beautification efforts.

There are several upcoming events that will bring visitors to Columbus, including Catfish in the Alley, Pilgrimage, and Market Street.

Keep Columbus Beautiful is asking for everyone’s help to make the city look its best.

For more information, you can call Keep Columbus Beautiful at (662) 205-6419.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.