‘Keep Tupelo Beautiful’ Organizes Electronics Recycling Day

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – People in the Tupelo area had an opportunity to properly dispose of old or unwanted electronic items.

“Keep Tupelo Beautiful” organized an electronics recycling event at Computer Universe. Throughout the day, people dropped off items such as phones, computers, printers, television sets and other electronic items that were not being used.

Organizers say the event gives people a chance to clear out broken, or outdated electronic items, and eventually, putting the materials to good use.

“It’s very important not to throw your electronics in the dump, for one it just ends up in the landfill and sits there, so it’s important to dispose of them properly and for them to recycle them and turn into something else, we have a lot of renewable use resources and we want to try to preserve those as much as we can,” said Kathryn Rhea, director of ‘Keep Tupelo Beautiful.’

This is the second year “Keep Tupelo Beautiful” has organized the electronic recycling day.