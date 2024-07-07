Keep your pets cool during the heat this summer

Taking care of yourself during the heat is important, but so is taking care of your four-legged family members. Columbus Lowndes Humane Society Manager Trudy McDanell says there are signs to look out for that your pet is overheated.

“The panting is pretty much normal but excessive panting could be that there is something or some underlying issue. Maybe lethargic not wanting to move around that should be a red flag as well,” McDanell said.

Of course, always having water available is important but there are also some more creative ways to keep your pet cool.

“We have dogs out here in the shelter that loves being around the little kiddie pools so we have one little girl that we keep a kiddie pool in her kennel because she will dive into her water bowl,” McDanell said.

Having a shaded place for your pets also helps.

However, Head Animal Attendant Christopher McDanell says doghouses are not the best solution.

“Doghouses and stuff like that too give them something to run away from, that is not letting that air circulate. You need to have some kind of air circulation especially because that air circulation is going to help them naturally cool down,” McDanell said.

The most important thing is to know and understand your pet and its behaviors.

“Learning your animal is very important. Understanding what it is that they need and what will best suit them in the long run,” McDanell said.

McDanell says the smell of your pet’s urine can hint towards dehydration.

The Columbus Lowndes Humane Society is offering an adopt-one-get-one-free special on cats all this month.

