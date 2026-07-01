Keeping the Human Touch: Columbus Marketing Firm Expands in Age of AI

Columbus business neonFROG prepares to expand in new building.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – In a world dominated by algorithms and instant digital art, true creativity still starts with a blank page.

For Columbus marketing firm neonFROG, this hand-crafted approach isn’t just an art form — it’s the secret to their massive growth.

Founder Karen Stanley said connecting with the community is the heart of all their projects.

“Relationships, customers, knowing about the community that you’re posting in, knowing more than what AI will ever know is what having a human touch and our design local campaign is all about,” said Stanley.

That campaign & approach keeps them busy at a time when the broader job market is bracing for impact.

A recent study by the Boston Consulting Group predicts artificial intelligence will reshape 50% to 55 % of U.S. jobs in the next few years.

And in five years, they estimate 10% to 15% of American jobs could be replaced entirely.

However, local designers say the key to success isn’t fighting the technology—it’s mastering it.

“(AI) is definitely not going away, so we use it as a tool here in our brainstorming, our research and our strategy … but as far as making the things, it’s all made by hands here in a sketchbook, in the adobe software. And we really believe in the power of designing local,” said Katelyn Lowe, neonFROG brand designer and illustrator.

So, while headlines predict downsizing, neonFROG is doing the exact opposite.

The marketing firm is preparing to expand its business and move into a bigger building just two doors down on Main Street — giving designers more space for clients and creativity.

“Our hope is that it gives our staff a little more sanity … Sometimes it’s hard to meet with clients and have all of us in the same room, so this will give us the opportunity to every once in a while step away from each other,” said Stanley.

Each department works together to bring their client’s vision to life.

neonFROG will move into their new office by July 15.

Karen Stanley founded neonFROG in 2011 in Columbus.

Follow the firm’s Facebook page for more updates.

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