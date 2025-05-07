Keesler Air Force Base goes on lockdown in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mississippi Gulf Coast Air Force Base went on lockdown this morning, on May 7.

Our sister-station, WXXV, has reported that no active shooter or threats have been at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi.

81st Training Wing officials released the statement late this morning.

The base remains on a heightened state of alert.

Keesler was put on lockdown around 8 am.

This incident was not connected to the previously scheduled readiness exercise.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.