TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Kelly Elliott takes the reins as the next Tupelo Fire Chief.

He was sworn in this morning at the BancorpSouth Conference Center.

Mayor Todd Jordan made the recommendation last month to the city council.

Elliott was the Fire Chief for the 172nd Airlift Wing of the Mississippi National Guard.

He has over 30 years of experience in firefighting, including a 3-year stint with TFD in the late 1990s.

Elliott is also a Chief Master Sergeant in the Mississippi Air National Guard.

He replaces Thomas Walker.