Kenneth Jones takes the stand in Columbus murder trial

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The defense has begun presenting its side in the murder case of Kenneth Jones.

Jones took the stand himself late this morning.

He is being accused of killing Elias Eugene Trudell in September 2024 in an alleged drug deal turned robbery.

Trudell was shot and killed, and his car was set on fire near the entrance to Luxapalila Creek Park.

One of Jones’ co-defendants, Jalen Young, testified for the prosecution yesterday.

The defense is expected to call more witnesses this afternoon.

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