Columbus Lowndes Public Library’s Summer Library Program kicks off

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – School’s out, so now it’s time to start reading for FUN.

The Columbus Lowndes Public Library’s Summer Library Program kicks off in a big way this Saturday with the annual parking lot foam party starting at 10 am in the back parking lot.

There will also be fun going on inside with the Great Craft Excavation.

Visitors will be able to dig through the Library’s craft cabinet and rotate through different stations to create their own unique items.

All of this is just the preview.

The full Summer Programming schedule kicks off on Tuesday at 10 am.

This year’s theme is “Unearth a Story,” and the Library will have a full slate of dinosaur-themed activities for all ages throughout June and July.

You can check out the Columbus Lowndes Public Library’s website for the complete schedule, or better yet, just drop in.

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