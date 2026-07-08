Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear requests update on Mitch McConnell’s health

Washington (CBS NEWS) – According to CBS, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear formally requested an update from Sen. Mitch McConnell on Wednesday amid a weekslong hospitalization that has prompted growing speculation about his health.

“Over the last several weeks, Kentuckians have grown increasingly concerned about the current state of your health and wellbeing, and ability to hold office in the United States Senate,” Beshear wrote in a letter to McConnell on Wednesday. “As Governor, I request that you fully update Kentuckians regarding the current status of your health.”

McConnell, 84, has been hospitalized since June 14. Emergency medical personnel responded to an unconscious person at McConnell’s home on the same day, according to a public EMS dispatch call reviewed by CBS News last week. Since then, McConnell’s office has not provided more information about why he was admitted to the hospital, and has not confirmed that the dispatch call was about the senator.

McConnell’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Beshear, a Democrat, said public officeholders “have made a commitment to our constituents to do our best to represent them and to always be transparent.”

“I believe this requires clear communication about one’s ability to serve,” he wrote. “We wish you a safe and speedy recovery.”

In a statement, Beshear said allowing the speculation over McConnell’s health to continue “is not fair to the Senator or to Kentuckians, and my hope is that this provides him the opportunity to share the information in a transparent manner, direct from the source.”

Amid the speculation about McConnell’s health, Senate GOP leaders said that they spoke to the Kentucky Republican earlier this week. A spokeswoman for No. 2 Senate Republican, Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, said McConnell “was fully engaged and is eager to get back to the Senate.”

Beshear’s request comes as questions have swirled about McConnell’s ability to continue to serve. McConnell is not seeking reelection, but has vowed to serve the remainder of his term, which runs through early next year.

In the event of a vacancy, recent changes to Kentucky law have limited the governor’s involvement in appointing a replacement, requiring instead that a special election be held. Beshear vetoed the legislation changing the rules in 2024, arguing that his administration “deserves the same authority as previous administrations.” But the GOP-led state legislature overrode his veto.

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