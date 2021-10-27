Kentucky’s Stoops says MSU is ‘complete team’

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi State football handled Vanderbilt easily 45-6 on Saturday in Nashville but this week the Bulldogs will welcome a much tougher opponent. The 12th ranked Kentucky Wildcats. Mark Stoops’ team is 6-1 on the season and is fresh off the BYE week. Their one loss came two weeks ago at No. 1 Georgia.

The teams have split the last two meetings, here’s Stoops on what the Bulldogs and head coach Mike Leach bring to the table:

“They have done some very good things this year in all phases,” Stoops said. “Offensively it’s no surprise to see the improvement in Mike, that’s expected, we all know how good of a coach he is. We continue to see a strong defense as well that creates a lot of problems along with special teams so it’s a complete football team .”