Kids are cooking up some fun during Kids Culinary Camp at Lion Hills

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Kids are whipping delicious treats during the Kids Culinary Camp this week.

Kids in grades fifth through eighth are learning the basics of cooking at the Lion Hills Center in Columbus.

Every day is a different food theme with the campers learning how to make homemade pasta, Chinese food, desserts, and pizza. We caught them on Dessert Day, with each camper making their treats cater to their individual allergies.

The campers spend the week learning cooking and baking techniques, as well as the importance of cleaning up the kitchen after themselves. The importance of cooking safely is also stressed to the campers.

“Cooking is a basic skill that everyone needs to know how to do and do it properly and in a safe way; so we teach our kids how to use the ovens the proper way, how to use a knife safely without cutting themselves, and basically overall general, easy food that they can prepare when they are home without their parents,” said Chef Jakiero Dismuke.

The ninth through twelfth-grade camp will take place on June 19-22.

