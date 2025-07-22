Kids Market held at Hitching Lots Farmers Market

The Hitching Lot Farmers Market held the Kids Market to promote entrepreneurship among the local young people.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Farmers Markets are seasonal staples in many small towns.

And Columbus is no exception.

The Hitching Lot Farmers Market brings the community together around fresh produce, baked goods, and even arts and crafts.

Chelsea Best, the Hitching Lot Farmers Market coordinator, said there’s a lot to love about the farmers market.

“It’s a lot more affordable than the grocery stores I have found,” Best said. “It’s a lot more fresh and delicious, so you’re getting really good quality products. There’s also a lot of really interesting arts and crafts vendors here that you won’t find at any big market stores.”

Renay Poole with Seed Time Harvest Time brought in fresh-baked goods.

She said baking brings peace to her spirit and mind.

“It’s a sense of accomplishment,” Poole said. “It is something that I have peace when I do. It’s also a time in which I pray. And so it is, it’s just really good. Really good for my mind and for my spirit. I love baking.”

But this wasn’t the average farmers’ market.

This week’s market features a slew of kid vendors.

Best said it’s important to nurture the next generation of growers.

“We need new people to replace our vendors,” Best said. “So, it’s really important to get the kiddos out here so that they learn how to run a business. They learn how important it is to be at the market and support their local community as well.”

Poole said working the market can encourage kids.

“I think that kids need to be exposed early,” Poole said. “It builds their confidence you know? And it teaches them skills. And I think it’s a really good thing, very encouraging for them.”

Best said it can even help some kids to come out of their shells.

“It’s just a good all-around way to maybe get them out in social if they have some social anxieties,” Best said. “Teach them about finances and meet more of their community.”

The Hitching Lot Farmers Market is a product of the partnership between the City of Columbus and Main Street Columbus and is operated by dedicated volunteers.

The Hitching Lot Farmers Market will be open until the end of October every Saturday from 7 am until 10 am.

There will also be markets on Tuesday’s between 4 pm and 6pm until the end of August.

