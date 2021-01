OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) A Kosciusko man wanted an Uber ride. Instead, he got a ride in a patrol car.

23-year-old Samuel Hudson is charged with felony malicious mischief.

- Advertisement -

The Uber driver told Oxford police that someone requested an Uber ride back on October 25th.

Investigators believe Hudson assaulted the driver and damaged his phone while trying to call the police.

The Uber vehicle was also damaged.

Hudson turned himself in and was given a 2,500 dollar bond.