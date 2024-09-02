Labor Day wreck in Nettleton leaves four people injured

NETTLETON, Miss. (WCBI) – A weekend wreck in Nettleton sends four people to the hospital.

On August 31, Lee County deputies were called out to County Road 12-05 in Nettleton for a one vehicle crash.

When they got there they found four people who had been injured.

All four were alert and communicating with emergency personnel.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, an SUV was travelling North on County Road 12-05 at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and hit a tree.

Three of the victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance. One was airlifted.

