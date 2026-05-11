Lack Of Rain For This Week!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Showers and storms will continue through the area tonight. A very dry pattern returns next week!

TONIGHT: One last wave of storms is currently moving through I-55, and will move southeast through the area tonight. Not expecting severe weather with these storms, but a good soaking and some lightning will be the main impacts. Lows dropping right near 60.

TOMORROW: Rain chances taper off early, but we will remain with a good bit of cloud cover throughout the day. Highs will be rather cool as we are only expected to reach the upper 70s.

THIS WEEK: High pressure will look to dominate most of this week’s weather pattern allowing for dry and warm conditions as afternoon temperatures look to stay in the low 80s through the workweek, despite a dry cold front that will push through the area Wednesday.