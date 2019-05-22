LaCrai Mitchell – 2020 campaign reporter

Trump awards Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor The president is holding the ceremony after his impromptu Rose Garden statement - Advertisement -

Nevada could become the 15th state to ditch Electoral College Several Democratic-leaning states have already adopted legislation to allow its electoral votes to go to the winner of the popular vote

John Hickenlooper releases plan to reduce gun violence today The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former governor is calling for national gun licenses and raising the legal age to own a firearm

Stacey Abrams says “anti-abortion is not the will of the people” The former Georgia gubernatorial candidate denounced a series of legislative efforts in red states designed to severely limit women’s access to an abortion

Trump cuts meeting with Democrats short over “cover-up” comment The president addressed reporters just after speaking briefly at the White House with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

Trump meeting with top Democrats on infrastructure The president blasted Democrats on Twitter Wednesday morning ahead of his meeting with them on infrastructure

North Korea calls Joe Biden “an imbecile” over Kim criticism North Korea has often unleashed crude insults against U.S. and South Korean politicians

Investigation into Northam’s racist yearbook photo inconclusive The photo in question showed one person in blackface and another in KKK regalia

Ben Carson confuses real estate term “REO” with “Oreo” Asked about “REOs” during a House Financial Services hearing, Carson responded, “An Oreo?”

Agreement reached to turn over Mueller documents, Adam Schiff says “I look forward to, and expect, continued compliance by the Department so we can do our vital oversight work,” Schiff said on Wendesday

Court hears oral arguments in Trump fight over bank subpoenas Trump, his family and his company contend in a Manhattan federal court lawsuit that the subpoenas are unlawful and unenforceable

Kirsten Gillibrand proposes “Family Bill of Rights” Gillibrand said her plan “levels the playing field starting at birth” for children and parents

Americans feel good about economy and give Trump credit — CBS News poll In latest CBS News poll, Americans show confidence in stock market but are skeptical of tariffs

Transcript: Tamir Pardo on “Intelligence Matters” International Spy Museum to offer newly dimensional look into world of espionage, Costa tells Michael Morell on “Intelligence Matters” podcast this week