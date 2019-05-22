LaCrai Mitchell – 2020 campaign reporter

Trump awards Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor
The president is holding the ceremony after his impromptu Rose Garden statement
updated 5M ago
Nevada could become the 15th state to ditch Electoral College
Several Democratic-leaning states have already adopted legislation to allow its electoral votes to go to the winner of the popular vote
1H ago
John Hickenlooper releases plan to reduce gun violence today
The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former governor is calling for national gun licenses and raising the legal age to own a firearm
1H ago
Stacey Abrams says “anti-abortion is not the will of the people”
The former Georgia gubernatorial candidate denounced a series of legislative efforts in red states designed to severely limit women’s access to an abortion
3H ago
Trump cuts meeting with Democrats short over “cover-up” comment
The president addressed reporters just after speaking briefly at the White House with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer
updated 48M ago
Trump meeting with top Democrats on infrastructure
The president blasted Democrats on Twitter Wednesday morning ahead of his meeting with them on infrastructure
4H ago
North Korea calls Joe Biden “an imbecile” over Kim criticism
North Korea has often unleashed crude insults against U.S. and South Korean politicians
4H ago
Investigation into Northam’s racist yearbook photo inconclusive
The photo in question showed one person in blackface and another in KKK regalia
4H ago
Ben Carson confuses real estate term “REO” with “Oreo”
Asked about “REOs” during a House Financial Services hearing, Carson responded, “An Oreo?”
5H ago
Agreement reached to turn over Mueller documents, Adam Schiff says
“I look forward to, and expect, continued compliance by the Department so we can do our vital oversight work,” Schiff said on Wendesday
6H ago
Court hears oral arguments in Trump fight over bank subpoenas
Trump, his family and his company contend in a Manhattan federal court lawsuit that the subpoenas are unlawful and unenforceable
8H ago
Kirsten Gillibrand proposes “Family Bill of Rights”
Gillibrand said her plan “levels the playing field starting at birth” for children and parents
8H ago
Americans feel good about economy and give Trump credit — CBS News poll
In latest CBS News poll, Americans show confidence in stock market but are skeptical of tariffs
8H ago
Transcript: Tamir Pardo on “Intelligence Matters”
International Spy Museum to offer newly dimensional look into world of espionage, Costa tells Michael Morell on “Intelligence Matters” podcast this week
9H ago
Ex-Mossad chief: Cyber attacks pose biggest threat to free world
On “Intelligence Matters” this week, Tamir Pardo told CBS senior national security contributor Michael Morell that cyber attacks are a “soft and silent nuclear weapon”
9H ago