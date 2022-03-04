COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lady Falcons are on the way to the big house—The Mississippi Coliseum that is.

Students congratulated the Columbus High School girls basketball team for earning their place in the State Championship.

Before hitting the pavement to Jackson, the team visited each school campus for a celebratory send-off.

“It gives our younger generation a wonderful feeling and encouragement that they can strive to get to one of those positions to play for a national championship. it’s a wonderful, its a wonderful accomplishment and we just wanted to show our support,” said Jermaine Pruitt, Health Education CMSD.

The Lady Falcons will hit the court against Neshoba Central tonight at 5 p.m.