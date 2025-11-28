Lafayette Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scams

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office is warning of phone scams circling the area.

The department is reminding citizens that they will never call asking for money for anything of that matter.

If you receive a call stating they are with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department or the Lafayette County Detention Center asking for you to pay over the phone, do not do it.

The department is asking if, possible, get the phone number the scammers are calling from, and call the department at 662-234-6421 to report it.