Lafayette County now to be placed under a burn ban

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors approved the counties fire departments request for a

county-wide burn ban which also includes the city of Oxford.

The burn ban prohibits outdoor burning activities such as open campfires and bonfires, burning of debris, leaves, branches, and other natural materials, agricultural burning, and the use of burn barrels.

Attala, Choctaw, and Yalobusha counties all went under similar burn bans September 3.

