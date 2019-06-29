Lafayette County woman charged with sexual battery

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss (WCBI)- A former University of Mississippi dispatcher is accused of a sex crime involving a 15-year-old girl.

37-year-old Nikki Thweatt is charged with two counts of sexual battery.

On Wednesday the Layfaytte County Sheriff’s Department began investigating Thweatt after she was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Sheriff’s Major Alan Wilburn says the department expects more charges as the investigation continues.

Thweatt remains at the Lafayette County Detention Center with bond set at eighty thousand dollars.