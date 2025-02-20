Lafayette High School Soccer Makes History in Jackson

Both Boy's and Girl's Teams Won State Titles in the same season for the first time in school history

LAFAYETTE, MS- To say it’s been a successful week for Lafayette High School Athletics would be quite an understatement.

Led by long-time head coach Melinda Scruggs, the Commodores fought through regulation and overtime but were unable to get over the hump. The two teams fought in a penalty shootout, but goalkeeper Andrea Rhea stopped Florence on their final shot to secure the program’s fifth state championship victory.

After the team rushed to their star goalkeeper and celebrated their season ending victory, the boy’s team prepared for their own battle on the biggest stage as a high school athlete.

Because of the longer-than-anticipated finish to the girl’s match, the boy’s was pushed back; not a conventional start but boy’s head coach Gene Anderson took notice to get his team ready.

Anderson’s group jumped out 2-0 lead before the halftime. After losing in the same game the past two seasons, Anderson’s finally group held on to win the program’s first state championship. Both Anderson and Scruggs celebrated the victory, taking a photo together on the field that capped off a massive day for Lafayette High School.

“It was super special,” Scruggs said. “Just to be able to walk onto the field and take a picture together with the gold ball trophy, that was really fun and really special for the program.”