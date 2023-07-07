Lamar Co. mother wants help for son with mental health condition in prison

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – The inmate mental health crisis goes beyond the 82 counties in Mississippi.

We are learning it’s affecting county jails just across Stateline.

We spoke with a mother in Lamar County, Alabama about her journey to get her son out of the prison pipeline and into a mental health treatment facility.

For 11 years, this Lamar County mother has been looking for answers and solutions in her small town to help her son deal with his traumatic brain injury and mental health condition. Now that he is an adult, there is a dilemma.

Eleven years ago, the life of Jadarrious Cox changed.

“He actually had a traumatic brain injury at school. He was being bullied and was pushed down and had swelling on his brain, and then I had to take him back and forth to a neuropsychologist, and he became schizophrenic, and it got worse,” said Jennifer Cox.

So much so that Jennifer Cox, Jedarrious Cox’s mother, said he stopped enjoying childhood activities.

“His behavior changed; he was always irritable; he gets paranoid around a bunch of people; it was just hard for him. I had to stop taking him to football games. At the games, he would think that people were actually talking to him or toward him,” said Jennifer Cox.

Jennifer Cox thought she found help through a mental health facility in Jasper, Alabama.

“He admitted him. That the doctor was on that works in the facility came to work and sent him home, and I told the hospital I do not need to take him home right now. I can’t because I couldn’t do anything with him,” said Jennifer Cox.

Now, she was faced with the dilemma: take Jedarrious Cox home or seek more help.

“Through the probate through Lamar County, every time I call there, she is never in the office, or she says she has to see what mental health says. Mental health comes out and says he is fine, and shortly after that, he is arrested,” said Jennifer Cox.

Now Jadurrious Cox faces two misdemeanor charges and one felony.

Jedarrious Cox’s mother said instead of her son being in a mental health treatment facility. He is being held at the Lamar County jail.

And the Lamar County Sheriff said the mental health crisis has landed on the backs of law enforcement.

“Our main goal is to stabilize them so they don’t deteriorate in our care and custody, and there are some things we simply can’t offer. They are going to need some intensive care than what we are able to provide,” said Sheriff Marty Gottwald.

This puts Jennifer Cox back at square one looking for a place suitable to treat her son’s mental health conditions.

She has advice for others in similar situations.

“I would say don’t give up, just keep on trying and keep on praying, and eventually, something is gotta give. I am not going to give up on my son,” said Jennifer Cox.

Jennifer Cox said at this time no mental hospital will treat him due to his pending charges.

