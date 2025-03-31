Lamar Co. recovers after receiving damage from severe weather

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lamar County saw the aftermath of the severe weather that came through early on March 31. Emergency Management Director Michael Wisdom said the county had straight-line wind damage and a lot of rain, causing trees to fall on roads.

South Lamar School in Millport cancelled class after a tree fell on power lines, putting the school without electricity.

Wisdom said there were no fatalities, but there were several wrecks.

Tombigbee Power and Alabama Power have been working to restore power to homes and businesses.

Wisdom said the first responders, county departments, and city departments worked together to clean roads and get everything done.

Wisdom said just before the county went into a warning, the watch had ended, and they thought the storms were breaking up.

This taught him a valuable lesson about staying alert even if the watches have expired.

“You don’t give up on the bad severe part of the weather until it’s past you because it can always, you know, recycle and spin back up. Don’t just assume it’s over,” said Wisdom.

For updates on severe weather in Lamar County and to stay prepared, follow the Lamar County Alabama Emergency Management page on Facebook and use the mass notification system Hyper Reach App. It is free for all citizens of Lamar County.

You can also sign up for Hyper Reach by going online at hyper-reach.com, calling or texting “alerts” at (205)557-2425, or telling your Alexa Unit, “Alexa, enable Hyper Reach”.

