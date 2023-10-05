Lamar County football team honors band from the stands

VERNON, Ala. (WCBI) – Many may see the high school band as a way to raise morale and help march the team to victory. However, after Lamar County’s homecoming victory, the football team decided to honor the band by cheering them on from the stands.

“We needed to get a full run of our show in because we were attending a contest in Booneville the next day,” said Band Director Hope Maloney. “Our football team, instead of going back into the locker room when the game was over, sat in the stands and watched as the band performed to get ready for the contest.”

Maloney said it was good for both groups to be able to take in what the team and the band were doing on the field. Because they were all working toward a common goal.

“When one team is successful, that pushes the other team to be successful and vice versa,” Maloney said. “It made my students feel very special and loved. And it made them want to push forward to the next level.”

Head Football Coach Robbie Bradford said the school as a whole constantly looks for ways to build one another up.

“It’s an awesome feeling,” Bradford said. “I also have a child that’s on the football team. We always talk about the high school experience. And we want every student here at Lamar County to feel appreciated and to feel wanted. So, as many times as we can do things like this to support each other, and make the whole experience a better experience for them, that’s what we’re going to try to do.”

After putting on a show for not only the football team but also cheerleaders, peers, and parents, the band brought home superior and excellent ratings in their competition in Booneville.

Maloney and Bradford said that supporting each other is just a part of their culture. And they work together to get the job done.

“Everybody’s in this thing together,” Bradford said. “We’re always looking for ways to be there for each other. Whether it’s the football team for the band, or the volleyball team supporting the football team, we’re just all bulldogs. And we want to be there for each other.”

The band is preparing for their upcoming competition in Winfield, Alabama. And Maloney said they hoped to receive superior ratings in all categories.

