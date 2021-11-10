Lamar County man in jail facing Sexual Abuse charges

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A Lamar County man is in jail facing Sexual Abuse charges.

Kyle Wesley Williams is charged with First Degree Sexual Abuse and Production of Obscene Matter involving a person younger than 17.

Williams was arrested by the 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office Sexual Assault Unit.

He is accused of forcibly subjecting a minor to sexual contact and photographing the child.

The District Attorney’s Sexual Assault Unit conducted the investigation.

Williams is being held in the Lamar County Jail.

His bond is set at 350,000 dollars.