Lamar County Schools close amid Coronavirus concerns

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI)- All Lamar County Schools will be closed starting Monday March 16.

School leaders met Sunday to discuss the best plan of action. They determined that due to several excused absences, it would be best to cancel.

The schools will be open Monday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. for students and teachers to go pick up any items they may need.

Nurses will also be on site if your child has medication on file. A parent must be present for medication pick up.

Extracurricular activities along with several other events are canceled or postponed.

The schools are scheduled to reopen Monday April 6th.

For more information, visit https://www.lamarcountyk12.com/