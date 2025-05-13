Lamar shooting leaves two people injured and suspect on the run

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people are injured, and Lamar County deputies are searching for a gunman after a shooting.

Sheriff Marty Gottwald said the shooting happened Monday night in the 11000 block of County Road 49. That’s in the Kingsville Community.

The two victims were later taken to the UAB hospital. Their condition was not released.

Investigators have identified a suspect, but no arrest has been made.

That person’s name has not been released.

Lamar County deputies, along with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Bureau of Investigation, are handling the case.

We will continue to follow this story as more information becomes available.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.